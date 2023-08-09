The Regional Differences Between Heroes And Subs

Depending on where you live or have traveled in the U.S., you may have alternately heard sandwiches with cold cuts, cheese, veggies, and various condiments piled between bread referred to as "subs" or "heroes." They are both sandwiches served on long, cylindrical rolls, but the main difference is that one is typically only uttered in a very specific part of the country, whereas the other is more commonplace throughout America.

The sub or submarine sandwich is the term we most often hear used in fast food restaurants and mom-and-pop stores. If we examine the names of some of the largest corporate sandwich chains, there are Jersey Mike's Subs, Subway, and Firehouse Subs. You have probably seen the word used almost everywhere. A hero, in contrast to the more ubiquitous usage of the word sub in our culinary vernacular, is a regional variation primarily associated with New York City and Long Island, according to the travel guide Upstate New York. Numerous sources attribute the origin of hero's use as referring to a kind of sandwich to a prominent New York Herald Tribune food writer with the quaint name of Clementine Paddleford. In 1936, she wrote of a sandwich so big "you had to be a hero to eat it."