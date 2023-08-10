TikTok's Oreo Butter Is The Perfect Spread For Any Dessert

Although you could just as easily go to your local grocery store and buy dessert butter, you can also make your own at home using a single ingredient — Oreo cookies. Okay, you might need a little bit of oil as well, but most of us have a couple types of cooking oil in our pantry already anyway.

Assuming you have both a package of Oreos and some kind of cooking oil, you're going to simply drop some cookies into your food processor. If you don't have a food processor, you may be able to use a blender instead, but keep in mind that blenders are generally less powerful, and may not be able to effectively crush cookies. In this case, TikTok recommends that you add a splash of cooking oil to help the process along. If you don't have either of these appliances, you could also mash your Oreos manually, but honestly, we can't even imagine how exhausting that would be.

Regardless of what method you choose, your Oreos should soon turn into a chocolatey butter that resembles brownie batter. Unlike brownie batter, however, this recipe doesn't include eggs, so you can immediately dig in with a spoon. Yum!