A Florida Restaurant Is Charging $69 For A Steak That Isn't Even Real Meat

Despite shrieks of fear from meat lovers around the globe, the science behind plant-based meats has continued to advance so rapidly that the lab-grown alternative is becoming nearly indistinguishable from real steak.

That's the case, at least, for Florida-based Charley's Steak House, which has partnered with the plant-based food startup Chunk in an effort to craft a vegan-friendly menu item that looks and tastes like a filet mignon seared over a wood-fire pit.

According to a recent write-up in Fast Company, executive vice president Clark Woodsby has been looking to launch a vegan steak alternative on the Charley's menu for some time. As Woodsby explained, he and his team have made a point of venturing out to food trade shows for over a decade, with hopes of finding a cut of fake meat which can pass the blind taste test.

Though the $69 price tag is sure to turn away a number of curious consumers, the high-priced non-steak will surely please vegetarians who frequent the restaurant, as well as any flexitarian hoping to cut down on cholesterol.