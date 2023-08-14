TikTok's Viral Cucumber Salad Makes Eating Your Greens More Enjoyable

After the recipe went viral, people who tried the cucumber salad had an overwhelmingly positive response.

"Freaking BOMB!! I just made it and was hesitant about the ginger dressing but I think that ended up being my favorite part," one user commented on Rachael Kirkconnell's TikTok video. "To me, this tastes just like sushi," chimed in another. "I added a little sushi rice and a little soy sauce. Chef's kiss! Thank you for sharing this!!"

"This might be the first recipe I've ever [watched] that I already have all the ingredients," a third user commented.

Not only is the salad tasty, but it's also nutritious and supportive of good health. Cucumbers are high in antioxidants and low in calories, which means they can be a crunchy green addition to any weight loss plans. The fruit (yes, cucumber is a fruit and not a vegetable) also contains essential nutrients like protein, vitamin C, vitamin K, magnesium, manganese, potassium, and fiber. Since they have around 96% water content, cucumbers will also help you stay hydrated.

Peppers, too, are an excellent source of antioxidants and vitamin C. They contain vitamin B6, folate, vitamin E, vitamin A, and fiber.