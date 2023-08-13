Why You Should Invest In An Ulu For Slicing Salmon
Salmon isn't very difficult to slice. In fact, if you have an aversion to knives, it is possible to remove the skin mostly by hand. However, just because you can do something doesn't mean that it is the best, most efficient way to accomplish the task. For instance, you could rub two sticks together to start a fire or use a match. While both methods get the job done, one is obviously a much wiser strategy.
When slicing salmon, you can certainly use a sharp knife that you slide free from your knife block. That option would definitely get the job done. But if you want the best, consider a time-proven tool that has been around for nearly 5,000 years. The ulu is an ergonomic knife that lets you quickly slice through tasks using your wrist instead of your elbow. If you spend time in the kitchen cutting and preparing food (of nearly any type), you will benefit from purchasing this special tool.
What exactly is an ulu, and why is it better?
The ulu is a cutting tool that is specific to the Inuit. Historically, it was a domestic knife that was used for a variety of tasks that ranged from preparing food to separating animal skins to make clothing. It was also used to trim blocks of snow and ice when building an igloo. Believe it or not, this tool was also used for cutting a child's hair.
If you've never seen an ulu, it is a distinctive knife. The blade is a large crescent that is usually made of steel. There is a wooden or metal handle on top. This handle provides the comfortable, ergonomic grip that makes the ulu so simple to use.
Besides being extremely versatile and easy to use, an ulu requires little maintenance to keep it in top working condition. You can operate it with one hand, simply by rocking it back and forth, so it lets you accomplish a variety of tasks more quickly and efficiently than a traditional knife.