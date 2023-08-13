Why You Should Invest In An Ulu For Slicing Salmon

Salmon isn't very difficult to slice. In fact, if you have an aversion to knives, it is possible to remove the skin mostly by hand. However, just because you can do something doesn't mean that it is the best, most efficient way to accomplish the task. For instance, you could rub two sticks together to start a fire or use a match. While both methods get the job done, one is obviously a much wiser strategy.

When slicing salmon, you can certainly use a sharp knife that you slide free from your knife block. That option would definitely get the job done. But if you want the best, consider a time-proven tool that has been around for nearly 5,000 years. The ulu is an ergonomic knife that lets you quickly slice through tasks using your wrist instead of your elbow. If you spend time in the kitchen cutting and preparing food (of nearly any type), you will benefit from purchasing this special tool.