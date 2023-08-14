The Sugary Mistake You Should Avoid When Making Kombucha

There's nothing like kombucha when you're craving a fizzy, flavorful, and healthy beverage. And one of the best parts of the drink is that anyone can make it at home with just a few items. However, all too many people make a simple and avoidable mistake with one ingredient.

It involves the SCOBY (short for symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast), which is the engine behind the fermentation in your kombucha. Like other fermented products, this SCOBY needs something sweet to feed on to work its magic. While you might be tempted to use an exotic sweetener like maple syrup or agave, it's vital to stick to plain old refined white sugar for best results.

While it's often thought of as one of the least-healthful things to put in the human body, your SCOBY feels differently. It can feed easily and efficiently on white sugar because no other additives or substances interfere with the digestion of the sucrose. Even trace amounts of elements in other sweeteners or even other styles of sugar can have unpredictable effects on the fermentation process, not to mention the flavor.