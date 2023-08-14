Japan's Squid Ink Pizza Adds A Briny Taste To Every Bite

Is there anyone who doesn't love pizza? Even though pizza originated in Naples, Italy, travel anywhere in the world, and you'll see some iteration of the dish. In Japan, pizza is considered a high-end gourmet meal, as opposed to a grab-and-go option. Their topping options are a little more unique than the typical red sauce, cheese, and pepperoni. One of the popular but unusual options is a squid ink pizza. In Japan, seafood is a staple ingredient, so it shouldn't be surprising that seafood is incorporated into pizzas. Instead of just putting seafood on top, squid ink is used as the base for the pizza.

The black squid ink is often mixed with tomato sauce and topped with the actual squid meat. The uniquely briny-flavored ink pairs well with the tomato sauce since the acidic tomato mellows any fishy flavor. If you're worried squid ink tastes overly fishy, you'd be happy to know it tastes better than you think. Many people think it has the saltiness and brininess of oysters or like the sea. Squid ink adds an umami flavor that boosts the overall seafood flavor of the dish.