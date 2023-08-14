Blue Motorcycles And Long Island Iced Teas Are Basically The Same Drink

If you fancy the occasional Long Island iced tea, then chances are you would also enjoy a blue motorcycle. With the exception of a couple of ingredients (including one that makes the color pop), it is essentially the same mixed drink. The Long Island iced tea, a booze-laden cocktail consisting of four different liquors, including rum, tequila, vodka, and gin, seems like it should not work. The harmonizing comes with the addition of its various mixers — triple sec, lemon juice, and cola. While you might expect the alcohol components to dominate and overwhelm the senses, the concoction is surprisingly easy to drink, with the splash of cola and lemon juice masking the liquor well.

A blue motorcycle incorporates the same four spirits but swaps the cola for a citrus-flavored soda and exchanges the triple sec for Blue Curaçao. It's even alternately called a blue Long Island iced tea. A blue motorcycle is also considered relatively smooth despite its litany of liquors, so it's probably best to be cautious with both of these libations.