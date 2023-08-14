Maybe You Shouldn't Make Chicken Noodle Soup In A Sheet Pan

TikTok is known for its highly creative and occasionally destructive food hacks, though some make for better comedy entertainment than meals. One such instance of this bizarre trend comes from a recent TikTok video that shows a user attempting to roast chicken noodle soup in the shallow confines of a sheet pan.

While this method isn't technically completely impossible, the video ends in complete disaster, causing the TikToker to drop the pan, sending egg noodles, broth, and an entire uncooked chicken exploding across his kitchen floor.

The reason for this failure seems fairly obvious, given that the sheet pan lacks the depth for a liquid meal to cook in. In fact, even if the entire ordeal had survived the trip to the oven, it still would have caused a great deal of spillage, as the chicken's natural grease would cause the broth to rise over the edge, causing a smokey mess in the oven's hard-to-clean base.