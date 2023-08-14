Kool-Aid Pie Is The Super Sweet Way To Eat Your Drink

Kool-Aid pie is a delightful and whimsical dessert that embodies the essence of summer. This easy-to-make treat has been a favorite among families and friends for generations, capturing the hearts of those who seek a refreshing and colorful treat.

The origins of Kool-Aid pie can be traced back to the 1970s, a half-century after Kool-Aid – a flavored, powdered drink mix — was invented by serial entrepreneur Edwin Perkins in 1927. As imaginative home cooks began experimenting with the versatile beverage product, they discovered a simple yet genius way to whip up a luscious, no-bake pie. The recipe's humble beginnings have since evolved, and countless variations can now be found across the internet and in cookbooks.

To make a basic Kool-Aid pie, you only need a few ingredients in addition to a packet of Kool-Aid: a can of sweetened condensed milk, a pie crust (prepared or homemade, whichever you prefer), and whipped cream or Cool Whip (if you're feeling fancy). The result is a smooth, creamy filling with a vibrant hue, a direct result of the colorful Kool-Aid. Each flavor — whether cherry, orange, strawberry, raspberry, grape, lemon, lime, tropical punch, or even blue raspberry lemonade — infuses the pastry with a distinctive tangy, sweet taste.