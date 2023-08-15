The Secret Ingredient That Gives A Creamy Texture To Dairy-Free Pasta

Finding a creamy pasta dish that fits the bill can be tricky for vegans and lactose-intolerant people. Fortunately, one dairy and egg-free ingredient, hummus, can help create the rich pasta sauce of your dreams. It may surprise you, but this spread lends a smooth texture and richness to pasta dishes needing a lift.

The Middle Eastern staple has a long history that can be traced back to the 13th century, though it definitely doesn't involve much pasta. Most people know hummus for its rich consistency and flavor, though its ingredients are relatively simple: chickpeas, sesame paste, lemon juice, garlic, and sometimes olive oil. Generally, it's served cold in the United States and used as a dip, but in other countries, it's often served fresh and warm, which helps bring out the flavors. For this reason, warming up your hummus is known to take store-bought varieties to the next level. When added to a warm pasta dish, the hummus will likely taste even better than it does right from the tub.

One TikTok creator demonstrated how to mix roasted garlic hummus into pasta, but other recipes for hummus-laced pasta abound online, with varied ingredients — like sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, meat, greens, lemon, and herbs — taking the dish in several different directions and stretching the versatility of hummus as a sauce base.