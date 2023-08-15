Ice Cream Shops That Are About To Be Everywhere

Summer is peak ice cream season, but if you ask us, a trip to the ice cream shop sounds like a good idea any time of the year. Some of America's most celebrated ice cream shops, like Baskin Robbins and Carvel, have been in business for over 75 years and amassed hundreds of locations (or in Baskin Robbins' case, 7,800) all over the world. What do these two mastodons of the ice cream industry have in common? They started with one shop. Technically, Carvel's was an ice cream truck, but you get the idea.

Ice cream will probably always be popular, and as technology advances and food trends shift, the ice cream industry is more exciting and innovative than ever. Within the last few years, many ice cream shops have grown from local favorites to successful chains. Vegan ice cream, ice cream made with liquid nitrogen, and even gelato were once considered novelties, but now have a more mainstream appeal. Ice cream shops that base their business on these once-confusing concepts have gained a steady customer base that's allowed them to expand beyond their original locations. At the same time, other ice cream shops are earning success by putting a renewed focus on natural ingredients and unique, delicious flavors. To give you a better idea of what ice cream looks like today, we're bringing you a hot list of cool ice cream shops that are about to be everywhere.