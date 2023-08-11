Chef Morimoto's Passion For Sports And The Secret To Balancing Flavor

The US Open brings together international tennis stars to compete in a fantastic display of agility and skill. In the spirit of getting the best of the best, this year also marks the return of Flavors of the Open. This event gathers up celebrity chefs to create delectable tastes for visitors to sample. Even better, some of the proceeds from the ticket sales benefit the USTA Foundation, which helps provide access to youth sports and education to underprivileged youth.

Among the fantastic lineup of chefs this year is Masaharu Morimoto, who has had a wide and varied career. His restaurants can be found all over the world, and he has seen how tastes in America have changed and adapted. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Morimoto notes that "when food travels, it adapts to its local culture, customs, and ingredients." Rather than shun this evolution, Morimoto embraces it, stating, "This should not be seen as a negative thing [but] more of a way to be creative and change the tradition into something unique." This melding of cultures and traditions is exactly the practice that Flavors of the Open embraces.