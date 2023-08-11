How To Clean That Nasty Grease Off Of Kitchen Cabinets

If it's been a while since you looked at your kitchen cabinets (rather than just what's inside them), you might notice they have become the victims of food splatter. Grease and juices can pop up while cooking on the stovetop, and leave unfortunate marks. If you have darker-colored cabinets, these marks can blend in, so it can be easy to overlook how messy they get, with cabinets becoming one of the things in your kitchen you never clean. Luckily, there are many ways to remove grease stains, and it's never too late to start scrubbing.

Besides water, just one other ingredient is needed to rid your cabinet of grease spots — and it might already be in your kitchen. Instead of purchasing an expensive cleaner, you can make your own effective solution mixing half water and half vinegar. Though it may take several swipes to effectively remove stains, a little bit of elbow grease will surely help.

Another option, especially if you don't like the smell of vinegar, is mixing water with some good dish soap. To remove super tough grease, scrub each cabinet for two minutes using a sponge. Afterwards, you'll likely feel instant satisfaction with your newly cleaned cabinets — until it's time to repeat the process.