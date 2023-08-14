12 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Lemons

Lemons are one of the most ubiquitous ingredients in the culinary world. You can use these versatile fruits for everything from cakes and desserts to soups and stews. Is there anything that lemons can't do? Well, they can't help you with an algebra problem ... but if they could do math, we bet they'd be great at it. Can you tell we're big lemon fans? Even though we use them so regularly, there are a range of mistakes that most cooks make with lemons.

From ignoring lemon zest to adding lemon to your recipes too soon to using bottled juice instead of the fresh kind, people make all kinds of mistakes with lemons. But there's no need to just accept your fate as a subpar user of lemons. Once you learn about the mistakes you're making, it's easy to resolve them. It might seem like a simple thing, but knowing how to make the most of lemons can improve your cooking, save you money, and prevent waste.

Join us as we explore the pitfalls to avoid and the secrets to harnessing the full zest of lemons in every kitchen creation. You might be surprised what a difference it makes, and you'll soon want to show off your culinary prowess to all your family and friends.