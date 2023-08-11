How To Safely Turn Tuna Steak Into Sashimi Without Going To The ER

Sushi lovers often don't hesitate to dole out copious amounts of money on modest sashimi. To an unfamiliar eater, the difference between sushi and sashimi is that the latter doesn't have any of the rice or seaweed wrapped around it; it's pure raw fish eaten with a simple dipping sauce. While it might seem like an overrated dish, there's more than meets the eye with sashimi. Much of the price paid is for the time-honored precision of a seasoned chef's hands as well as the supreme freshness of the food that makes it a gastronomic experience like no other.

Sashimi's simple exquisiteness can be addictive, but of course, going to a restaurant multiple times a week to enjoy it might be impossible. When cravings peak but you don't have the time or money to visit a fancy sushi place, there is a safe and easy way to make sashimi at home so you can enjoy the dish without worry of getting a foodborne illness. For tuna sashimi, all you need is some frozen tuna steak and a little bit of patience.

Since fish the main event in sashimi, it's important to buy fresh and frozen tuna that has been labeled as sushi-grade or sashimi-grade, which is generally considered safe to eat raw as long as it's handled with caution. The FDA suggests buying tuna that has firm and bright red flesh without any signs of discoloration. Most kinds of frozen tuna steak should also be stored at temps of at least -4 degrees Fahrenheit for 24 hours minimum, which eliminates most parasites.