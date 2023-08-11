Electric Vehicles Will Eventually Have A Prominent Spot At Fast Food Chains

As driving culture all over the world makes the shift to electric vehicles, there are lingering concerns about how to recharge them. Despite it being a relatively new trend, electric charging stations aren't dwindling far behind gas stations, but many of these are low-level slow chargers or only work for certain types of vehicles. The real issue lies, however, with the fact that most of these charging stations are clustered near urban areas on the coast. There are huge charging deserts across the Midwest, particularly in rural areas. "That really creates a lot of barriers that I think that people don't realize," electric car driver Justin McCormick told 13abc.com. Many people see EVs as impractical for anything other than day-to-day local use, and wouldn't trust them for long trips.

EV advocates are trying to change that, and they've found an unlikely advocate in fast food restaurants, which are ready to aid in this issue, albeit some quicker than others. In January 2023, Subway announced plans to integrate charging stations, first in small quantities then eventually expanding to larger facilities, dubbed the "Subway Oasis." Taco Bell is currently doing the same thing, though only in California for the time being. This could prove especially useful and profitable due to the large number of electric vehicles in the state. Furthermore, Starbucks announced in May 2022 it will install stations in five states from Seattle to Denver.