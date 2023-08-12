Anthony Bourdain's Niçoise Salad Recipe Uses 2 Types Of Canned Fish

Making Bourdain's Niçoise salad is pretty simple. You'll just have to blanch your green beans, boil and chill your eggs and potatoes, and chop your peppers and tomatoes. The real magic happens when the simple ingredients are united by the tangy dressing and the savory, briny touch of the canned fish.

To create a well-emulsified, flavor-rich dressing, Bourdain's recipe calls for forking a garlic clove and rubbing it all over the inside of the salad bowl, then whisking the oil and vinegar in the bowl with the same fork to distribute the oils and flavor of the garlic throughout. The recipe recommends tossing everything in this dressing besides the tuna and hard-boiled eggs, which you will top each salad with. You can garnish, of course, with more olive oil and a whole anchovy filet because maximizing the amount of canned fish is important here, folks.

Rather than doubling up on the fish, other recipes for Niçoise salad don't call for anchovies at all, and stick to tuna, which can also be seasoned before it's added to the salad. However you make the salad, and however much fish you add, you'll have a bright way to showcase the season's flavors with a unique fishy tang.