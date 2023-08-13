Antoni Porowski's Favorite Childhood Restaurant Was The Right Choice

"Queer Eye's" resident food expert, Antoni Porowski, has become a beloved guru when it comes to what to eat. It's no wonder folks want to know all about his favorite restaurants and go-to places to grab a bite. But what about when he was young? Was he born to be a food aficionado? We all have a nostalgic restaurant or fast-food joint we begged to go to for dinner when we were kids, and of course, Porowski is no different.

et, when we think of someone in the spotlight, we imagine that their favorite place to eat as a child would be a bit more upscale than the McDonald's or Applebee's most of us used to frequent. In reality, we aren't entirely surprised by Porowski's chain restaurant of choice growing up, as it suggests an inkling of an interest in food in an elevated way. So, which restaurant gives Porowski all the warmest memories of childhood? That would be Red Lobster.