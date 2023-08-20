Cheesy Ranch Pork Chops Recipe

Pork chops, particularly thin, boneless ones, make a quick dinner since they take mere minutes to cook, but they can be a bit bland unless you season them just right. For recipe developer Kate Shungu, the secret lies in a packet of ranch dressing mix. She tells us, "If you like ranch dressing, you have to try these pork chops," as "the flavor of ranch is baked in." In addition to the ranch seasoning, each chop also gets a melty cheese topping, plus, as Shungu notes, "The addition of mayonnaise underneath the cheese adds the perfect amount of creaminess to the finished dish."

While boneless chops make for the shortest cooking time, Shungu does say that bone-in chops could be used as well — and these do have a certain advantage in that the fat helps keep the chops from drying out. In such a case, she suggests using 4 chops instead of 6.