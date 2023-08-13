Why Some Fast Food Chains Cling To Styrofoam Containers

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), also known as Styrofoam, used to be the go-to material for fast food containers. But over the years, most companies were swayed by public outrage and moved to more sustainable packaging. McDonald's got rid of foam shells for their burgers in 1990, but it would be another 28 years before they moved away from polystyrene cups, which were phased out by the end of 2018.

In 2020, Yum! Brands agreed to discontinue Styrofoam packaging at KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut by 2022, and that same year, Maryland became the first state to ban the use of EPS at restaurants, grocery stores, cafes, and food trucks. As of August 2023, nine states have banned polystyrene foam, with Colorado becoming the tenth when its ban goes into effect in 2024. Nevertheless, two fast food chains, Chick-fil-A and Sonic, have clung to their Styrofoam containers despite pressure from environmental groups and customers.

Sonic is unapologetic about their love of their Styrofoam cups, touting on a Facebook post how cold the cups keep drinks. Chick-Fil-A has also stood its ground, recycling the material into blocks to make everything from park bench frames to pens. "Customers tell us that they love our foam cups. They keep the drinks cold for hours, but instead of just throwing all these cups into the landfill, Chick-fil-A began a journey as to how to make these cups more useful," Chick-fil-A's manager of enterprise social responsibility, Sarah Blackmon, told Chron.