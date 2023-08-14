IHOP's Pumpkin Spice Menu Is Set To Arrive Before Fall Even Starts

While calendars claim that fall begins on September 23 this year, the internet likes to joke that the beginning of August signals the start of Halloween season, calling for festive decorations and fall-flavored goodies well before the official arrival of autumn. Meanwhile, ambitious restaurant chains have already started giving the people what they want by offering pumpkin lovers and apple cider enthusiasts a taste of their favorite season while the summer sun still shines brightly. Before the leaves turn orange and the air begins to cool, the International House of Pancakes promises an early taste of fall in the form of everyone's favorite seasonal offering — pumpkin spice.

That's right: IHOP has announced it will be offering pumpkin spice pancakes beginning on August 28 (per FSR Magazine). The popular pumpkin-flavored pancakes fly off the shelves like literal hotcakes, selling over a million each year for 15 years straight. The pumpkin pancake platter will also include a pair of eggs, hash browns, and two bacon strips or two pork sausage links.

Starting August 28, the breakfast chain will also offer a pumpkin spice cold foam cold brew — a fan-favorite seasonal offering returning earlier than anyone could have expected. While there has not been any confirmation, pancake fans also continue to watch for the return of the iconic "scary face pancakes" – a spooky fall menu item that IHOP has offered in the past as a Halloween-inspired take on its iconic smiley face pancakes.