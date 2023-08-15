The Popular Brands Behind Trader Joe's Creamy Hummus

For hummus lovers, Trader Joe's is a one-stop shop for all the creamy bean dips a heart could desire. Of course, they don't have every flavor imaginable, but their selection is diverse enough to give shoppers seemingly innumerable options. While their chocolate hummus is a surprisingly delicious departure, savory favorites include classic, garlic, dill pickle, and even multi-layered hummus with cilantro and spicy red pepper.

The always-hip supermarket chain is known for having unique, one-of-a-kind products, but the truth is that the companies behind Trader Joe's items might be more familiar than most shoppers realize. Well-known brands sometimes supply products to the grocery store, replacing their own labels with that of the Trader Joe's brand. Of course, such anonymity is maintained, since neither party wants to reveal such relationships that could undercut brand loyalties.

According to Eater, Tribe Mediterranean Foods has long been the hummus brand behind the Trader Joe's label, at least in regards to its classic flavor. While it's unclear how many flavors they supply or how long this partnership has lasted, those who purchase the grocery store's "smooth and creamy classic hummus," get the exact same product as Tribe hummus from any other store.