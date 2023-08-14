Cleaning Your Freezer Doesn't Have To Be An All-Day Event

Whether it's spring cleaning or a giant mess you need to tackle, cleaning the freezer is far from everyone's favorite activity. If you're anything like us, your freezer is full of things you need to throw out like those leftovers you were definitely going to eat until you weren't. Although it requires a bit of elbow grease and hard work, there are a few methods that'll make deep cleaning the freezer a little less strenuous. While it's good practice to do a simple freezer cleaning once every month, it's recommended to do a deep cleaning once a year to keep your freezer fresh and working well.

Just like with your refrigerator, you'll want to get into the nooks and crannies of the freezer in order to get it squeaky clean. You'll first need to empty everything out of the freezer and put it into a cooler to keep it all frozen. While you're dumping everything into the cooler, check for items that have shards of ice, which can indicate freezer burn, and toss those items. While you're tossing stuff, throw out any food you shouldn't store in your freezer in the first place like leftover fried food. Once you have your food cleared out, the rest of the process should move pretty quickly, ensuring you'll have time to relax at the end of the job.