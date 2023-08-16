News Flash: Smash Burgers Don't Have To Be Made With Beef

Although they've been around for years, smash burgers are having a moment. No matter where you look, you can probably find a restaurant offering burgers made with crispy, flattened patties. As much as we love big, brawny burgers, smashed varieties are culinary masterpieces not just because of their novel texture but also for their versatility. Beef is the traditional meat used in smash burgers, but where cooking is concerned, rules are meant to be broken!

As it turns out, smash burgers can be created from nearly any type of meat. If you're a pescatarian, try making smashed shrimp or salmon burgers. You can avoid red meat — and create a hearty meal — with smashed chicken or turkey burgers. Vegans, rejoice! You also can enjoy the simple luxury of a flattened burger by smushing your favorite plant-based patties.

Making smash burgers from various types of meat is as easy as grinding up your favorite protein, forming it into thin, disk-like patties, and grilling them. Since ground seafood isn't a common ingredient in most grocery stores, purchase your favorite fish and give it a few pulses in a food processor, blender, or, if your kitchen is equipped with one, a meat grinder. Once you've made the patties of your wildest dreams, assemble the burger with your favorite cookout ingredients. Classic or cutting-edge — there's no wrong way.