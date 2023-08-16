For Thicker Smoothies, Try Blending In Xanthan Gum

From pan sauces to salad dressings to certain soups, most people would probably prefer something thick and creamy over something that's watery. The same principle also applies to shakes and smoothies, two homemade staples for anybody who owns a blender. When people want to bulk up a thin shake or smoothie, their first instinct is to add more ice (which waters down the flavor) or more ingredients (which is not cost-effective). However, there is a much simpler way to achieve that Jamba-like consistency without having to alter the original ratio of other ingredients, and that's by using xanthan gum.

For those not familiar with xanthan gum, it might sound strangely scientific and even dubious for your health, but it's actually something you should probably be keeping in your pantry. Xanthan gum is a powder derived from bacteria that's found on the surfaces of various leafy greens like broccoli, cabbage, and kale. The bacteria is then fermented and ground into a powder, resulting in a natural binding agent that stabilizes and thickens dishes in much the same way that flour-derived roux does for gumbo or potato starch does for sauces in Chinese food. It's completely flavorless, odorless, and even gluten-free, which makes it an ideal means of thickening something like a protein shake or fruit and vegetable smoothie.