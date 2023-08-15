The Most Controversial Foods Served On US Menus

You're ordering what? If you've ever raised a few eyebrows when placing your order at a restaurant, you may think that you have a pretty controversial palate. A well-done steak? You'll take it. Anchovies on your pizza? The more the better.

However, we're not talking pineapple on pizza or dipping your fries in mayo. While, yes, those foods and food combos are certainly polarizing, instead, we're taking a look at the truly controversial foods served throughout the United States. These are foods that some love and will defend in an instant, while others claim they're, in some cases, downright unethical. The complaints range from environmental concerns to animal welfare issues and health scares. Some of these foods are pretty well known for being controversial, while others aren't as much — and some could even be lurking in your pantry right now. Here's what you need to know about whether or not you need to look out for these foods on the menu the next time you go out to eat.