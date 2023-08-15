Eggo's Boozy Sippin' Cream Takes 'Liquid Brunch' To A Whole New Level
Although the world knows Eggo best for Eggo Waffles, the brand offers far more of the brunch spread. It currently also sells pancakes and French toast but in years past has sold jam-filled waffles and even boozy Eggo Nog for the holidays. For a full-circle moment, Eggo is releasing another boozy breakfast beverage — Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream liqueur.
According to a press release, this latest product is meant to mimic "brunch in a jar," with flavors of waffles, syrup, butter, and even bacon. Of course, being that Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream is a liqueur, it's geared toward parents who cook up Eggo waffles for their kids. You know, like a mimosa or bellini, but with waffle flavoring.
That being said, those who are 21 or older can enjoy Sippin' Cream as a drink or as an addition to one of Eggo's 'brunch in a jar' recipes. For instance, you could make a milkshake, a creamy cold brew, or even an apple strudel.
Customers aren't sure how to feel about Eggo-inspired booze
As you can imagine, Eggo's waffle-esque boozy beverages aren't going to be everyone's favorite. In the case of Eggo's egg nog, some people enjoyed its flavor and versatility, while others were very much against the mere idea of it.
Being that Eggo's Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream is so new, not many people have had the chance to try it. But public opinion again leans toward either extreme — loving it or hating it. One Facebook user, upon hearing about the launch, purchased 10 cases for his store. On the other hand, several others were skeptical or even grossed out at the thought of 'brunch in a jar.'
Needless to say, it's hard to flesh out your own feelings toward something without trying it first. Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream is currently available online through the likes of Reserve Bar and Capital Spirits as well as in numerous liquor stores across the U.S. You can find a store near you by visiting the Sugarlands Distillery website.