Eggo's Boozy Sippin' Cream Takes 'Liquid Brunch' To A Whole New Level

Although the world knows Eggo best for Eggo Waffles, the brand offers far more of the brunch spread. It currently also sells pancakes and French toast but in years past has sold jam-filled waffles and even boozy Eggo Nog for the holidays. For a full-circle moment, Eggo is releasing another boozy breakfast beverage — Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream liqueur.

According to a press release, this latest product is meant to mimic "brunch in a jar," with flavors of waffles, syrup, butter, and even bacon. Of course, being that Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream is a liqueur, it's geared toward parents who cook up Eggo waffles for their kids. You know, like a mimosa or bellini, but with waffle flavoring.

That being said, those who are 21 or older can enjoy Sippin' Cream as a drink or as an addition to one of Eggo's 'brunch in a jar' recipes. For instance, you could make a milkshake, a creamy cold brew, or even an apple strudel.