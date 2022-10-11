The New Eggo Product That's Perfect For The Holidays

After their addition to the Kellogg's product line in the 1970s, Eggo waffles quickly became a mainstay in each family's kitchen. It wasn't long until the product was named the bestselling frozen waffle in the United States, reaching $133 million in sales as of last year (per Statista). Wherever the brand goes, nostalgia follows — you probably remember hearing "L'eggo My Eggo" every time you saw an ad on TV (per YouTube), but likely not what Eggos were originally called.

When Season 2 of "Stranger Things" hit Netflix in 2017, Kellogg saw a 14% increase in waffle sales (per Business Insider). The growth can be attributed to the show's character, Eleven, who was obsessed with the famous breakfast food (which makes even more sense when you consider the '80s timeline in the series). Though the brand is most known for its frozen waffles, it's worth noting its expansion to include pancakes, French toast, Eggo cereal, and pancake bites (per its website). So far, all of Eggo's products have been centered around breakfast food — a fact that's going to change this holiday season.