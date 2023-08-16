New England-Style Hot Dog Rolls Are A Total Game Changer
New England-style hot dog rolls — or buns, as you may know them — are nothing like the ones you find in Chicago or New York. These freestanding buns have a flat bottom and straight sides that are often grilled, toasted, and even buttered. This gives them a winning combination of both soft and crunchy, and each roll is split down the middle and loaded from the top. For some, these rolls are just as important as the ingredients inside them. "It's half of the dish. The New England–style buns are smaller and cut on the side, so they're thinner. They don't overpower the hot dog," New England food expert Jasper White told Serious Eats.
The rolls' ingredients are fairly typical, requiring yeast, flour, salt, eggs, sugar, water, milk, unsalted butter, and salad oil. The complicated part is making the buns; recipes can involve as many as 30 steps. Those living in New England will have no problem finding them in stores, but that doesn't necessarily mean non-residents will have to home-make them; they can be purchased online through companies such as Box of Maine. And if you're in the south, you can pick some up at Florida's Hearth Artisan Bread.
Though they're dubbed New England-style hot dog rolls, there are a few other well-known dishes that also require these special buns.
The rolls weren't actually created for hot dogs
Not hard to believe given the area they were created in, New England-style hot dog rolls are often used to hold seafood, specifically lobster rolls and clam rolls. In fact, they weren't even invented for the purpose of holding hot dogs, but rather as a way to keep a clam dish from Howard Johnson's Restaurant upright. To make this possible, the restaurant appointed J.J. Nielson to create them at some point in the late 1940s.
It's unknown when or why folks started grilling the bun, but Bruce Kraig, author of "Hot Dog: A Global History," has a theory. "I suspect it originates with Friendly's in western Mass ... If you have a flat griddle, then splitting the bun and heating it is a natural, and butter keeps it from burning," he explained to Serious Eats, comparing it to grilled cheese.
Along with their various purposes and sweet, buttery taste, these rolls are highly regarded for their appearance. "It's amazing how you can make a presentation with a top-sliced roll — whether it's with lobster or just a hot dog because the roll sits up on its own," Mike McCall, the president of a Maine bakery, said to Boston Globe. It's clear these unique, tasty rolls have changed the way food is served in more ways than one.