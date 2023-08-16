New England-Style Hot Dog Rolls Are A Total Game Changer

New England-style hot dog rolls — or buns, as you may know them — are nothing like the ones you find in Chicago or New York. These freestanding buns have a flat bottom and straight sides that are often grilled, toasted, and even buttered. This gives them a winning combination of both soft and crunchy, and each roll is split down the middle and loaded from the top. For some, these rolls are just as important as the ingredients inside them. "It's half of the dish. The New England–style buns are smaller and cut on the side, so they're thinner. They don't overpower the hot dog," New England food expert Jasper White told Serious Eats.

The rolls' ingredients are fairly typical, requiring yeast, flour, salt, eggs, sugar, water, milk, unsalted butter, and salad oil. The complicated part is making the buns; recipes can involve as many as 30 steps. Those living in New England will have no problem finding them in stores, but that doesn't necessarily mean non-residents will have to home-make them; they can be purchased online through companies such as Box of Maine. And if you're in the south, you can pick some up at Florida's Hearth Artisan Bread.

Though they're dubbed New England-style hot dog rolls, there are a few other well-known dishes that also require these special buns.