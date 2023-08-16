Before Aldi Became A Grocery Powerhouse, It Was A Corner Store

Though the competition in the grocery industry is fierce, Aldi has been embraced by shoppers — even being named the most popular grocery store in the U.S. If it seems like an Aldi is cropping up in every town, then you're not wrong, but the grocery powerhouse had very humble beginnings. In fact, the first prototype for what would become Aldi started as nothing but a corner store.

Let's rewind all the way back over a century to 1913 Essen, Germany. Before it became Aldi, the grocery chain was a small store started by Karl Albrecht Sr. and his wife Anna. Initially, a coal miner, Karl made a career change to that of a baker, and the couple sold the goods in the store. Unfortunately for the family, Karl fell ill and was no longer able to help run the shop. As a result, Anna manned the shop solely since her two sons, Karl Jr. and Theo were away fighting in World War II. Despite bombings by Allied forces in Essen and the upheaval of the war, the shop escaped unscathed.

Both brothers returned home after the war to take over the family business from their mother. In post-World War II Germany, cash was tight for the Albrecht family, and both Karl and Theo realized they had to operate the shop as a simple, basic supplies discount store. That model would soon lead them to success. Thus, Aldi began in earnest in 1946.