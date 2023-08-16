The Best Way To Make Java Without A Coffee Maker

There's a reason there are more than 38,000 coffee shops in the USA alone. There are so many coffee mistakes you're probably making at home, so it seems like a safer bet to order out. But what if you're trying to cut back on spending or don't have a convenient coffee shop nearby? That's when it's time to start brewing coffee at home, and even if you don't have a coffee maker, you might still be able to whip up a serviceable cup of joe.

There are several ways to make this happen, but the simplest method is best. That's why some experts recommend the same technique for brewing coffee without a coffee maker as they do for "cupping," a process by which coffee experts sample and evaluate different brews. Novice java drinkers might feel intimidated, but while the professionals have a highly regulated method for brewing their coffee for cupping, you can be more casual at home. Maciej Kasperowicz, coffee expert and Q grader shared this method with Well + Good. Add about 4-5 tablespoons of dark roast ground coffee into a 10-ounce mug, then add water that's just boiled. Let it steep for about 15 minutes until it's cool enough to drink.