The Best Way To Make Java Without A Coffee Maker
There's a reason there are more than 38,000 coffee shops in the USA alone. There are so many coffee mistakes you're probably making at home, so it seems like a safer bet to order out. But what if you're trying to cut back on spending or don't have a convenient coffee shop nearby? That's when it's time to start brewing coffee at home, and even if you don't have a coffee maker, you might still be able to whip up a serviceable cup of joe.
There are several ways to make this happen, but the simplest method is best. That's why some experts recommend the same technique for brewing coffee without a coffee maker as they do for "cupping," a process by which coffee experts sample and evaluate different brews. Novice java drinkers might feel intimidated, but while the professionals have a highly regulated method for brewing their coffee for cupping, you can be more casual at home. Maciej Kasperowicz, coffee expert and Q grader shared this method with Well + Good. Add about 4-5 tablespoons of dark roast ground coffee into a 10-ounce mug, then add water that's just boiled. Let it steep for about 15 minutes until it's cool enough to drink.
Coffee with no coffee maker
The best coffee maker-less coffee maker can be made by simply steeping ground coffee in hot water. After your coffee has steeped for about 15 minutes, most of the coffee grounds will have settled to the bottom of the cup. Pro coffee tasters leave it there, but for at-home coffee drinking, it makes more sense to pour your coffee through a fine mesh strainer to get the sediment out. No strainer? Cheesecloth or even a paper towel can also be used.
Once your coffee is brewed and strained, you can add sweetener, creamer, or milk. Considering the money saved, the counter space freed, and the fact that you don't have to learn how to use a confusing coffee maker, this method of brewing coffee at home is our favorite. Add a simple Aeropress to your supplies (which is how coffee TikToker James Hoffmann makes espresso without a machine), and you'll never have to head to Starbucks again. Hey, if it's good enough for the experts, it's good enough for us.