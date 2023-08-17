Orange Soda Is The Fizzy, Flavorful Kick Your Chicken Needs

Orange chicken is a beloved American Chinese classic that kids and adults alike can enjoy. With its tangy sweetness, enjoyably sticky texture, and savory depth, there's nothing we don't love about this vibrant dish. While orange chicken is delicious as it's traditionally prepared, there's always room to push the boundaries. Enter orange soda chicken.

Although it may seem unconventional, cooking meat with soda isn't as outlandish as it sounds. Soda can tenderize and caramelize meat, yielding a juicy, melt-in-your-mouth dish that leaves a sweet glazed finish to pork, beef, duck, and in this case, chicken. Soda, especially those with distinct flavors, can infuse chicken with a unique, nostalgic flavor. The sugars and flavors in the soda permeate the meat during cooking, adding dimension to the dish's profile.

Since orange soda can enhance the meat, using it as a marinade or cooking liquid is a convenient alternative to preparing a separate marinade from scratch. When paired with complementary bases, veggies, and garnishes, orange soda chicken is a well-balanced, one-of-a-kind dish that is downright fun to cook.