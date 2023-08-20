Tavel Is The French Rosé That's Perfect For Hemingway Fans

Ernest Hemingway, a man of intense passions (and some quirky preferences), was in possession of a vast and discerning palate, for both food and drink. His favorite rosé was a wine from Southern France called Tavel. If it's hard to imagine Hemingway drinking rosé wine, you may need to try it yourself to understand. Affectionately referred to as the king of rosés, the rosé of kings, Tavel was a favorite among several kings and popes.

It's difficult to mistake a glass of Tavel for anything else. Its color — which Wine Folly classifies as deep pink on its charts — has been referred to as watermelon, salmon, deep ruby pink, or, simply, voluptuous. Too light to be called a red wine, and too bright to be considered a regular rosé, Tavel is sometimes called the fourth wine since it defies easy categorization. But Tavel's unusual qualities go beyond its unique color and merit further consideration, especially for wine drinkers who are looking for a rosé that brings something new to the table.

Tavel is the name of several things: a small town located in Southern France (but not in Provence!), a French appellation (AOC), and its wine. Most rosé wines are made from grapes that are also used for red wine-making; it is this process that differentiates pink wines from their older and more solidly structured red siblings. Tavel grapes, instead, are only used to make Tavel, which easily distinguishes it from other rosés.