We Ate 30 State Fair Foods In 10 Hours. Here's What Happened

If there's one thing everybody loves about fairs, it's the variety of food options! However, while many carnival-type events offer choices like funnel cakes and elephant ears, the Indiana State Fair goes above and beyond. Where else can you find a burger that's been deconstructed in a potato chip bag? You certainly can't accuse the Hoosier State of being boring.

Indeed, the venue has enough deep-fried, grab-and-go dishes to make Guy Fieri himself salivate. While "Dinners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" may not have shown up for this year's festival, Mashed went on site to show the vendors some love ... and in some cases, a little bit of hate (in the form of regret). Brothers Scott and Brian Wilson hit the tent circuit to track down the boldest and tastiest creations the Indiana State Fair has to offer.

They put their stomachs and taste buds on the line with one challenge in mind: to try all 30 items on the Taste of the Fair list in 10 hours and share their reactions with the world. Since Scott is a vegetarian, he let his sibling handle the meatier options, such as smoked bologna burnt ends. As Scott said, "I kinda' care about my health and well-being just a little bit, so I brought my brother, who does not." Neither one quite knew what they (and their stomachs) were getting into, but both walked away with a new appreciation for fair food — and perhaps a little heartburn, too.