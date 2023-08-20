Your Favorite Curry Should Be Your Next Go-To Pizza Sauce
Curry is a hearty, creamy comfort food from India, which comes in many varieties. Known for complex, aromatic flavor profiles often imparted by a blend of spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, cardamom, cloves, and chili peppers, curries offer foodies a vibrant combination of flavors. Although curry is often paired with vegetables, protein, rice, and a side of naan, one eccentric curry recipe helps create an irresistible cultural fusion: curry pizza.
Combining the vibrant, rich flavors of Indian curry with the Italian innovation of pizza makes for an unsuspecting culinary masterpiece. Curry pizza opens up a world of exploration and allows you to top your pie with flavors beyond the usual pizza components. While you can still top the curry base with pepperoni and cheese, you can also try other Indian classics like paneer, chickpeas, and lamb.
Classic red sauce is a tried-and-true delicacy on pizza, but using curry as a pizza sauce adds dimension and depth to the dish. If you opt for a curry like a tikka masala, which calls for heavy cream or coconut cream, your pizza will come out with a thick, velvety texture that rivals traditional marinara. Since there are dozens of curries, this recipe is also incredibly customizable. Plus, you can adjust your sauce to match your preferred spiciness, creaminess, and earthiness.
Curry pizza recipe ideas
Now that you know about this Indian-Italian delight, you'll need some curry pizza recipe ideas. Don't fret — we've got you covered.
For something bright and flavorful, spread a base of yellow curry sauce and mango chutney on frozen or raw pizza dough, then top it with cooked and sliced chicken, bell peppers, red onions, shredded mozzarella, and fresh cilantro before baking until crispy.
For a vegetarian dish, use a creamy coconut curry sauce as the pizza base, then layer it with sautéed or roasted vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots and add chunks of paneer or tofu for protein. Bake and garnish with chopped mint or basil leaves before serving. One foodie on TikTok took it one step further by using naan as the crust for a mango-infused, Indian-inspired, Tandoori sausage-topped pizza.
Curry can be complex, so we wouldn't judge you for buying a frozen version, like Trader Joe's channa masala or butter chicken. Many pre-packaged curries are just as flavorful as freshly made. Just heat the frozen meal until half cooked, then finish it in the oven on top of pizza dough paired with cheese, herbs, and any additional toppings you desire. Whatever way you choose to make a curry pizza, have fun!