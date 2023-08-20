Your Favorite Curry Should Be Your Next Go-To Pizza Sauce

Curry is a hearty, creamy comfort food from India, which comes in many varieties. Known for complex, aromatic flavor profiles often imparted by a blend of spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, cardamom, cloves, and chili peppers, curries offer foodies a vibrant combination of flavors. Although curry is often paired with vegetables, protein, rice, and a side of naan, one eccentric curry recipe helps create an irresistible cultural fusion: curry pizza.

Combining the vibrant, rich flavors of Indian curry with the Italian innovation of pizza makes for an unsuspecting culinary masterpiece. Curry pizza opens up a world of exploration and allows you to top your pie with flavors beyond the usual pizza components. While you can still top the curry base with pepperoni and cheese, you can also try other Indian classics like paneer, chickpeas, and lamb.

Classic red sauce is a tried-and-true delicacy on pizza, but using curry as a pizza sauce adds dimension and depth to the dish. If you opt for a curry like a tikka masala, which calls for heavy cream or coconut cream, your pizza will come out with a thick, velvety texture that rivals traditional marinara. Since there are dozens of curries, this recipe is also incredibly customizable. Plus, you can adjust your sauce to match your preferred spiciness, creaminess, and earthiness.