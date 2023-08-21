Where Chick-Fil-A Sources Its Coffee From

Fast-food coffee is a popular go-to. It's relatively cheap at most chains, which can lead customers to believe coffee's quality is low. While this may be true for some fast-food restaurants, others take their coffee seriously. Chick-fil-A is an excellent example of a fast-food chain that outshines its competition.

There's no doubt that Chick-fil-A does chicken right, but their coffee is also surprisingly high quality. Since Chick-fil-A has garnered attention for its ethical treatment of employees, customers wonder if the chain puts the same care and attention into sourcing its coffee beans because a lot of coffee is produced using unethical practices.

Chick-fil-A sources all its coffee for its locations in the U.S. and Canada directly from Thrive Farmers, which prides itself on integrity and transparent farming practices. Thrive focuses on sustainability through "cycles of prosperity" by making its farmers its partners. This unique "revenue-sharing model" allows for equitable farming practices and more predictability when pricing products.