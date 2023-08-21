The Inside Of Raw Pizza Dough Is Satisfying, But A Trypophobia Nightmare

If you're a pizza enthusiast, then you're in the right place. We must confess that peeking inside pizza dough, courtesy of TikTok user @pizzaiolo_depot, left us feeling a bit intrigued. What exactly are we gazing at, and why is it so mesmerizingly elastic? Well, that intricate network of holes is none other than a string of gluten — a result of kneading the dough and capturing those elusive gas bubbles. Scientific American reveals that pizza dough can be stretched so thin that the gluten appears almost translucent, which might explain our unease with these holey formations.

Despite its somewhat unsettling appearance, gluten plays a vital role in shaping the dough's overall structure. To avoid going overboard with gluten, opt for all-purpose flour instead of bread flour when creating your own dough. Incorrect gluten development can affect your finished crust, influencing factors like crispiness and chewiness. The key to achieving the right gluten balance lies in your flour selection and kneading technique. For an accurate assessment of gluten readiness, consider employing methods like the poke test — simply push your dough down and observe if it springs back. If and when it does, you're good to go. Additionally, the windowpane test can be employed — gently stretch your dough paper-thin, and if it doesn't tear, you've earned your ticket to pizza perfection.