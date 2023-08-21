The Inside Of Raw Pizza Dough Is Satisfying, But A Trypophobia Nightmare
If you're a pizza enthusiast, then you're in the right place. We must confess that peeking inside pizza dough, courtesy of TikTok user @pizzaiolo_depot, left us feeling a bit intrigued. What exactly are we gazing at, and why is it so mesmerizingly elastic? Well, that intricate network of holes is none other than a string of gluten — a result of kneading the dough and capturing those elusive gas bubbles. Scientific American reveals that pizza dough can be stretched so thin that the gluten appears almost translucent, which might explain our unease with these holey formations.
Despite its somewhat unsettling appearance, gluten plays a vital role in shaping the dough's overall structure. To avoid going overboard with gluten, opt for all-purpose flour instead of bread flour when creating your own dough. Incorrect gluten development can affect your finished crust, influencing factors like crispiness and chewiness. The key to achieving the right gluten balance lies in your flour selection and kneading technique. For an accurate assessment of gluten readiness, consider employing methods like the poke test — simply push your dough down and observe if it springs back. If and when it does, you're good to go. Additionally, the windowpane test can be employed — gently stretch your dough paper-thin, and if it doesn't tear, you've earned your ticket to pizza perfection.
No knead pizza dough
The answer to enjoying your pizza without the discomfort, for all you trypophobes out there, lies in no-knead pizza dough. Yes, "no-knead pizza dough" offers a solution to this common dilemma; you craft your own pizza while sidestepping the unease of hole-filled dough. Curious about no-knead dough? Essentially, it encompasses all your favorite aspects of making pizza dough but in half the time and without the need for kneading. No-knead doughs rely on the autolyse technique, allowing your mixed ingredients to rest for gluten development instead of traditional kneading.
What's more, you can prepare this recipe ahead of time or on the same day, just like regular pizza dough. No-knead recipes include all the usual staple ingredients: yeast, flour, salt, olive oil, and an unexpected touch of honey to elevate your dough. And if this concept still hits too close to home, you can explore alternative crust options such as flatbreads, cauliflower, French bread, or even spaghetti squash — just be mindful not to overload your toppings. By opting for a pizza creation that doesn't involve traditional dough, you can steer clear of a holey nightmare that might trigger anyone's trypophobia.