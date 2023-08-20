11 Chain Restaurants That Surprisingly Use Frozen Fries

What deep fried edible accessory is adaptable enough and delicious enough to pair well with a toasted sandwich, a burger, a milkshake, a bowl of mac and cheese, a corn dog ... or even a juicy steak? That would be the overwhelmingly popular sliced potato side dish, french fries. According to Tastewise, 52.67% of restaurants have fries listed on their menus — which just goes to show how beloved a salty plateful of steak-cut, curly, or shoestrings really is with consumers.

While we like to envision every mouthwatering french fry being sliced off a fresh potato in the back of the kitchen from which we are ordering, it turns out that this scenario is not the reality for many of the eateries we know and love. Frozen french fries have become an increasingly popular option not only for those of us in our kitchens at home ... but for restaurants as well. Here are some familiar chain restaurants that surprisingly use frozen fries.