Baking Soda Is The Secret Ingredient To A Sparkling Clean Coffee Maker

Baking soda is one of the most versatile items in your kitchen, with uses ranging from helping baked goods rise to deodorizing your fridge. But did you know it's also one of the best ways to keep your coffee maker clean?

It's as simple as mixing a ¼ cup of baking soda with 1 liter of water and pouring it into your coffee maker's water reservoir. Turn your coffee maker on, and let it run. Some people like to stop the machine halfway through, allowing the cleaning solution to sit in the internal parts of the coffee maker for up to 30 minutes before finishing the cycle. Afterward, rinse out the carafe and rerun the machine using clean water. This will rinse away any remaining traces of baking soda, leaving you with a fresh, odor-free coffee maker.

This can be done twice a month, though you can tweak this if your machine gets more or less use than average. But generally, you should be cleaning your coffee maker more often than you think. The natural oils present in coffee can't be washed away with water alone and letting them build up can lead to clogs and unpleasant flavors. The same is true for any minerals or other substances in water, especially hard water.