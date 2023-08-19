Why Vegetarians Should Avoid Rocky Road Ice Cream

Rocky Road ice cream is a fan favorite, but did you know its recipe is not always vegetarian? You are probably thinking that vegetarians aren't vegans and, therefore, aren't avoiding dairy. Well, dairy isn't actually what's causing the issue; it's the ice cream's marshmallows — those wonderful sugary pillows tend to contain the animal by-product gelatin. Gelatin is specifically made up of collagen that comes from animal bones and skin. If this is news to you then you are just like Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, who demanded an apology from Baskin-Robbins in a press release.

Baskin-Robbins responded, saying that it's not hiding any of its ingredients and that they are posted on the carton's label. Of course, Baskin-Robbins isn't the only producer of Rocky Road ice cream, leaving vegetarians at a loss for words, wondering whose idea it was to put animal products in marshmallows in the first place. After a thorough internet dig, we discovered Rocky Road has quite an unusual origin. And it was originally described in the book "Rigby's Reliable Candy Teacher," published in Topeka, Kansas, in 1920, as containing chocolate ice cream, honey-flavored whipped cream, macaroons, two different kinds of nuts, and cherries ... but no marshmallows.