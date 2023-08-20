Why You Should Be Using Your Favorite Dishwasher Pods To Clean The Microwave

No one likes to clean a microwave. But the longer you avoid the task, the worse it gets. If you've let it get so bad that you can't easily see what's in there, you're never certain if some unknown substance will drip down from the top and land on the back of your hand while you are working. If you're hesitant to stick your hand inside, why would you want to put your food in that lair of grease and grime? Maybe it's time to learn a kitchen cleaning hack that makes the inside of your microwave inviting again, even when it seems too far gone.

The secret is using a dishwasher pod. These tiny items are specially formulated to be tough on grease, oils and food particles. They're designed to remove stains and get your plates, glasses, silverware, and more looking spotless. All you need to do is use one of these potent little pods to create a solution that will transform the inside of your microwave from spooky to spotless.