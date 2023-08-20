Why You Should Be Using Your Favorite Dishwasher Pods To Clean The Microwave
No one likes to clean a microwave. But the longer you avoid the task, the worse it gets. If you've let it get so bad that you can't easily see what's in there, you're never certain if some unknown substance will drip down from the top and land on the back of your hand while you are working. If you're hesitant to stick your hand inside, why would you want to put your food in that lair of grease and grime? Maybe it's time to learn a kitchen cleaning hack that makes the inside of your microwave inviting again, even when it seems too far gone.
The secret is using a dishwasher pod. These tiny items are specially formulated to be tough on grease, oils and food particles. They're designed to remove stains and get your plates, glasses, silverware, and more looking spotless. All you need to do is use one of these potent little pods to create a solution that will transform the inside of your microwave from spooky to spotless.
How to clean your microwave with a dishwasher pod
There are many microwave cleaning hacks that rely on heating up water or vinegar or a lemon solution to create a steamy environment that can be wiped down. This dishwasher pod hack works a little differently and requires a little more hands-on effort.
To clean with a dishwasher pod, fill a large bowl with hot water and add a pod. As it dissolves, it will create a powerful solution that will lift grease and stains, as well as break down stuck-on food particles. Remove the turntable and all related parts while waiting for your solution to cool. When it is at a comfortable temperature, use a microfiber cloth to wipe out the inside of the microwave, working top to bottom. Dry the entire inside with a clean microfiber towel.
The beauty of this hack is that it is thorough. The detergent cuts through grease and grime; it could even remove stains you didn't even realize were there. When finished, you could have an impressively clean microwave that rivals how the unit looked when you first unboxed it.