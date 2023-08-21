Sun-Maid Raisins: Facts About The Dried Fruit Pantry Staple

Certain companies are so synonymous with a particular item — think Band-Aids and adhesive bandages or cotton swabs and Q-Tips — that it's downright startling to discover those famous brands are not the only purveyors of said product. In that vein, it may be impossible to overstate the sheer dominance of Sun-Maid in the raisin industry ... but that doesn't mean the California-based co-op holds a genuine monopoly on all things raisin-related.

Of course, even if the Sun-Maid Raisin brand (not to be confused with Raisin Bran) isn't the sole producer of dried grape products in the U.S., its modern status as the best known name in that field is unquestioned. Any fan of nature's candy is intimately familiar with the sweet, chewy delightfulness found in each and every miniature red box of Sun-Maid Raisins. Quite frankly, with a legacy that stretches back more than 100 years, Sun-Maid is on par with Green Giant or Yuengling as a true titan of the American food industry.

With that in mind (and a fairly fascinating, century-plus back story to boot), we decided to shine a light on Sun-Maid Raisins and the company's long-running history. If you're well-acquainted with the indisputably glorious (and stunningly consistent) flavor profile of Sun-Maid Raisins but would like to know more about the brand behind the healthy snack, keep reading as we reveal some interesting facts about this dried fruit pantry staple.