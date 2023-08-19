Ree Drummond's Sheet Cake Mistake Was A Happy Accident

Bob Ross famously said, "We don't make mistakes; we have happy little accidents," but when it comes to baking, accidents aren't quite as likely to give us joy. As you may know, baking is often likened to science in that everything needs to be measured as precisely as possible. Even an extra fraction of a teaspoon of an ingredient can completely change the final product for the worse. However, when Food Network star Ree Drummond unknowingly fumbled a recipe passed down from her husband's mother, a rare twist of fate occurred, and the baking mishap actually ended up working in her favor.

The error in question happened when The Pioneer Woman was making her mother-in-law's chocolate sheet cake. "My husband, early in our marriage, was like, 'I like your sheet cake so much better than my mom's,'" she explained to Taste of Home. "And I asked, 'What do you mean? She gave me the recipe. It is your mom's!' And he said 'No, it's different.' So finally we figured it out one day."

Her slip-up? Drummond had misunderstood the step calling for "1 c. butter," which she perceived as being an entire cup, or two sticks. In reality, the "c" in the directions stood for "cube," meaning she was only supposed to add a single stick of butter. However, since her cake turned out better than the original, she decided to keep the happy accident in her recipe, which she affectionally calls "the best chocolate sheet cake ever."