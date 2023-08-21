McDonald's Thailand Has A Sweet And Savory Plum Dipping Sauce

Out of all the McDonald's dipping sauces you can enjoy with classic nuggets and fries, fans of the Golden Arches are bound to have a go-to condiment that never fails them. If you're an adventurous eater, maybe you love them all equally and choose yours based on whatever flavor you fancy that day. The options for zesting up your bite-sized chicken could involve a splash of salty, sweet, or spicy flavors, but for McDonald's in Thailand, savory is king. Along with its crispy fried chicken and Samurai Pork Burger, the plum sauce is something we really wish we could try.

It is the lighter-tasting star ingredient of McDonald's Thailand's lineup of condiments, infusing every bite of chicken with a complementary sweetness. Many hungry globetrotters who end up feasting on chicken tenders or McNuggets there give its plum sauce a high rating after experiencing a mouthful of its sweet savoriness. One TikTok creator called plum sauce "one of the better McDonald's sauces, 100%." "Plum sauce is the best sauce for chicken, period," another commenter affirmed (That brings to mind the sweet kick of Mumbo sauce, a comparable condiment that's known to pair perfectly with fried chicken.) Others gave it a solid 10 out of 10, using it to enhance the flavors of other menu items said to have been a bit mediocre-tasting. Plum sauce is used in Asian cuisine to infuse deep-fried dishes with a light sweetness, and it's not difficult to make if you want to try it at home.