Mythical Kitchen's Costco Food Court Hack Is Hilarious — And Delicious

Mythical Kitchen is known for its tongue-and-cheek cooking antics, but every so often they produce something so absurd it just might be worth a try. Ever dreamt of uniting the Costco food court's most beloved items into a single monster food? In a recent TikTok video, Mythical Kitchen has done it. That's right, the "Pi-Bake-Og" stuffs a classic Costco hot dog inside of a chicken bake and wraps the whole thing in Costco pizza.

Mythical Kitchen's Nicole Enayati starts off the video with an explanation of the strange food's inspiration: "To celebrate how much I love Costco, I'm going to be making a Costco Turducken," she says, referring to the classic poultry-loaded feast of turkey, duck, and chicken, each stuffed inside the other. But instead of pulling out any birds, Enayati grabs a full Costco hot dog and removes it from its bun. She then removes the end of a chicken bake and stuffs the hot dog in. "You might have seen on TikTok that some people end right here. But we're not most people," Enayati adds mischievously, before cracking open a Costco pizza box. She then lays out a large swath of the pizza on plastic wrap and wraps it around the hot dog-stuffed bake.