The Fine Print You Probably Didn't Notice On McDonald's Cups

There is more to McDonald's cups than meets the eye. Along with the flashy logo and other promotional material, you may have noticed a few other distinguishable marks to help employees. Because service at McDonald's should be fast and efficient, the company has specific labels and details printed on much of its packaging to ensure that orders are correct and can be done promptly. This is evident in the pop tabs on the plastic lids that cover your favorite fountain beverages. You'll usually see tabs marked "Cola," "Diet," or "Other." In some instances, you might even see a rectangular button on McDonald's lids which acts as a reset button in case the wrong choice is pushed in.

However, the tiny lined markings that run horizontally across different spots of a McDonald's cup are there to determine how much ice should be put in the cup. Tiny red markings that you may find on the paper cups let employees know how much ice should be added to soda and iced tea beverages. These lines may also turn up on your favorite McCafe beverage cups.