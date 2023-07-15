The Real Purpose Of The Rectangular Buttons On McDonald's Lids

Soda is where fast food restaurants really make their money — but so many sodas look and taste similar, especially diet and regular versions of the same brand. Maybe you already knew the reason McDonald's lids and other fast food drink cups have those round buttons: Employees can mark which drinks are which.

But drink cups have a lesser-known secret: Behind those round circles are smaller rectangular pieces of plastic. As it turns out, these are buttons, too.

The little rectangular strips of plastic behind the labeled buttons on fast food cup lids are actually reset buttons. So if you accidentally press the round 'diet' marker, for example, you can use the rectangle button to pop it back into place. Even though, at McDonald's, all sodas are famously just $1, you still want to make sure you're enjoying the drink you ordered.

This is just one of many secrets at the popular burger chain. TikTok and other social media are full of the absolute best McDonald's hacks that can score you hidden menu items and save you money. And when internet commenters learned about the actual purpose of the rectangular ridges, they couldn't believe it.