How A Saucepan Yields Crisp And Juicy Smashburgers

By now, we've hopefully all become familiar with the mouth-watering delight of a proper smash burger. However, the method for smashing a burger patty into an incredibly thin, crispy, caramelized burger can be a bit difficult to master at home without special tools specifically for this meal.

At least, that was the case until a recent TikTok shared a simple and easy pan-searing method that utilizes little more than a saucepan and some tin foil.

The method, which the TikToker credits to America's Test Kitchen for cooking up, simply sees the home chef pressing the burger patty into a thinly spread layer of beef over a ripping hot skillet, utilizing the tin foil-wrapped base of a saucepan to ensure even surface tension across the entire burger.

The traditional method for making smash burgers calls for specialty tools such as a flat-top cooker and a giant flat spatula, making the barrier for entry just a bit too high for many home cooks looking to perfect their burger-flipping skills.