Give Your Mac And Cheese A Fall Twist With Canned Pumpkin

With fall harvest almost upon us, a flood of seasonal vegetables is about to arrive in stores. From there, squash, cabbage, broccoli, and potatoes are featured on our dinner tables in roasts, mashes, and soups. Perhaps the star of the show, however, is pumpkin. If you're not trying all the pumpkin-flavored products on shelves and cooking pumpkin recipes at home, you're not making the most of the season. For those who want to embrace this beloved ingredient in a savory way, try giving it a main role in a timeless dish: macaroni and cheese.

There are so many reasons why you should try making pumpkin mac and cheese — it's simple, comforting, everyone loves it, and best of all, you can use canned pumpkin. Props to you if you want to purée a pumpkin on your own, but no need to go the extra mile with this recipe since the difference between canned pumpkin and fresh pumpkin is not too sizable. Plus, canned pumpkin is a bit silkier in texture, which is advantageous for a creamier mac.